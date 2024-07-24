One in five hate crimes committed on the internet

This was announced by the Ministry of the Interior in a press release on Wednesday. Hate crimes are crimes in which social characteristics such as a person's gender, age or social status are the motives. The crime is directed against the selected group as a whole or can also be directed against an institution or object. In the previous year, the most common motive was a person's ideology, with violations of the National Socialist Prohibition Act, damage to property and incitement to hatred dominating. In most cases, the suspects had no direct contact with the victims.



This is the distribution of hate crimes in Austria.