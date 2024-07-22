Helicopter on the scene
Two serious two-wheeler accidents in just one hour
The summer weather and the vacation season once again attracted many two-wheelers to the local roads on Sunday. Unfortunately, there were also some serious accidents: A 15-year-old girl on her moped collided with a car just an hour before a 68-year-old man crashed and suffered serious injuries.
Fantastic summer weather on Sunday not only led to full bathing lakes, but unfortunately also to two serious two-wheeler accidents. The first accident occurred at around 2 p.m. when a 15-year-old moped rider from Waldzell overlooked the car of a 23-year-old woman from Innsbruck at a junction of the same road in her home town.
Flown to hospital
On impact, the girl was thrown sideways onto the windshield of the car and broke her right forearm. The moped rider was flown to Ried Hospital with undetermined injuries, while the Innsbruck woman remained unharmed.
Crashed with an e-bike
At the same time, a Czech couple (67 and 69 years old) were on their way from Gosau towards Hallstatt on e-bikes when the 67-year-old braked too hard on the Soleleitungsweg and fell 15 to 20 meters down a very steep embankment. Her husband got down to her, brought her back to the path and alerted the emergency services. After first aid, she was taken by mountain rescuers on a stretcher to a forest road, where she was taken over by the rescue team.
Touching a kerb at a traffic circle
Just an hour later, at around 3 p.m., a 68-year-old German was traveling north on the B 125 near Neumarkt bei Freistadt on his motorcycle. For unknown reasons, he veered towards the middle of the road at a traffic circle on a slip road of the S10, hit the kerb of a traffic island and crashed.
Seriously injured
The 68-year-old was seriously injured in the accident. After receiving first aid from the emergency doctor and the Red Cross, he was taken to Freistadt Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
