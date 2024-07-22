Two serious two-wheeler accidents in just one hour

Crashed with an e-bike

At the same time, a Czech couple (67 and 69 years old) were on their way from Gosau towards Hallstatt on e-bikes when the 67-year-old braked too hard on the Soleleitungsweg and fell 15 to 20 meters down a very steep embankment. Her husband got down to her, brought her back to the path and alerted the emergency services. After first aid, she was taken by mountain rescuers on a stretcher to a forest road, where she was taken over by the rescue team.