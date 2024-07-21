Future king
George turns eleven and what to expect in 10 years’ time
On July 22, 2013, Prince George's birth was announced with "It's a boy". The eldest son of the heir to the British throne Prince William and his wife Kate (both 42) will be eleven years old on Monday.
Prince George does not yet have any royal duties. And there is also no formal constitutional role for the second in line to the throne, explained constitutional expert Craig Prescott from Royal Holloway University of London.
Duties begin on 21st birthday
He will not be one of the royal family members appointed as a Counsellor of State until his 21st birthday, ten years from now. The Counsellors of State can perform duties on behalf of the monarch when he is abroad, for example.
"As he is in direct line of succession to the throne and is very likely to become King, he will be taught about the British constitution and his future role as soon as he is a little older," says Prescott.
Appearances again and again
Queen Elizabeth II, who died two years ago, often went through the famous red boxes of documents with Prince William, which the British head of state receives every day to prepare him for his future role.
And George also makes regular appearances. In addition to royal events such as the King's birthday parade "Trooping the Color", he recently attended a Taylor Swift concert at Wembley Stadium with dad William and sister Charlotte. His smile as he took a selfie with the US superstar clearly revealed the joy it brought him - as it probably would have done for any other child.
A short time later, he was even allowed to attend the final of the European Football Championship in Berlin - which he probably left less happy in view of England's defeat. He shares a love of Premier League club Aston Villa with his father.
Meeting with Obama in pyjamas
George gained experience with celebrity visits from America early on: In 2016, he was allowed to shake hands with the then US President Barack Obama. Obama joked that the then just two-year-old prince had broken protocol by wearing a bathrobe over his pyjamas at the evening meeting.
Normal life
But for the time being, George's public appearances are likely to be limited to a few carefully staged exceptions. Like his mother, Princess Diana, William is keen to give his children as normal a life as possible," says Prescott.
Does he have to go to boarding school?
Like his two siblings Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6), George attends Lambrook School near Windsor, west of London. Speculation is already rife as to whether he will one day be sent to the elite Eton School or another prestigious boarding school like his father. His mother Kate is reportedly not keen on the idea. But there is still time until then. George can stay at Lambrook School until his 13th birthday.
One can only speculate whether an eleven-year-old is aware of what it means to be chosen as the head of his country. He is probably more concerned with what is on the gift table on his birthday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.