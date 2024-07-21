George turns eleven and what to expect in 10 years’ time

Does he have to go to boarding school?

Like his two siblings Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6), George attends Lambrook School near Windsor, west of London. Speculation is already rife as to whether he will one day be sent to the elite Eton School or another prestigious boarding school like his father. His mother Kate is reportedly not keen on the idea. But there is still time until then. George can stay at Lambrook School until his 13th birthday.