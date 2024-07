The money spigot is gushing: “Pinch me, I man, I streetcar”

The Hörsching airbase looks deserted when the "Krone" meets Brigadier Dieter Muhr for an interview. A cannibalized Leopard tank stands in the yard; the money that is to flow into Upper Austria alone could be used to buy a column of tanks that could circle the globe 29 times. "The conscripts have been given time off after a major exercise, and many of them are on assistance or foreign missions," says the military commander of Upper Austria, before he reports on the planned construction projects and purchases in the corridor outside his office in front of the aerial photos of "his" barracks, apparently still somewhat incredulous himself.