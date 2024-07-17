Richard Lugner says when he wants to be fit again

Surgery after the Mörbisch premiere

"On Thursday, I was still at the premiere of 'My Fair Lady' in Mörbisch. On Friday, I was taken to the general hospital first thing in the morning because my tear in a heart valve had enlarged," the master builder told "Krone" from his hospital bed this Wednesday. The Opernball shocker was treated via a feeding tube. Instead of a major operation, he underwent the clip method, i.e. the heart was operated on through the skin via the vein.