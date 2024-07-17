Lugner after heart surgery
Richard Lugner says when he wants to be fit again
When Richard Lugner was last at the premiere in Mörbisch, all was still well with the world. The next day he was in Vienna General Hospital. A tear in his heart valve had enlarged and he had to undergo an operation. From his hospital bed, he wrote to the "Krone" and also revealed when he wants to be back on the society stage.
There is no denying that Richard Lugner is a real stand-up guy. The soon-to-be 92-year-old building tycoon has been sweeping across the social scene for decades, including (mis)steps into the wrong foot.
Or rather, they are already part of good manners for Mörtel, as our "Krone" postman Michael Jeannée once dubbed him. But recently, Lugner has been plagued by injuries again and again, with a number of major and minor ailments making themselves felt.
Surgery after the Mörbisch premiere
"On Thursday, I was still at the premiere of 'My Fair Lady' in Mörbisch. On Friday, I was taken to the general hospital first thing in the morning because my tear in a heart valve had enlarged," the master builder told "Krone" from his hospital bed this Wednesday. The Opernball shocker was treated via a feeding tube. Instead of a major operation, he underwent the clip method, i.e. the heart was operated on through the skin via the vein.
Hope for a speedy recovery
He has been struggling with health problems for some time. Presumably during a massage, he suffered a crack in his lumbar vertebra and had to be taken to hospital several times by ambulance. It was the beginning of a veritable odyssey that is now behind him. We can only hope that his recovery progresses quickly.
In any case, Lugner himself is in good spirits, so there is no sign of gloom: "It was a difficult operation, but thanks to the well-coordinated cardiology team, everything went well and I'm fine again."
Comeback in the fall
And he is already making plans for the future, because after all, he and his wife Simone also want to receive a church blessing from cathedral priest Toni Faber. That was planned for the fall. And he is likely to stick to it, as he told "Krone": "I'll be back on the dam by mid-September!" All the best, Richard Lugner.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
