Zeltweg and Graz
Styria gets its first children’s health centers
In addition to 14 existing primary care centers in Styria, the first facilities of this type specifically for children are soon to be launched. ÖGK and the Medical Association have now created the contractual framework for this. The first children's health centers are being set up in Zeltweg and Graz.
Flu, measles, RSV: especially in the past fall and winter months, Styrian paediatric practices and hospital outpatient clinics were sometimes overflowing with little patients. Parents can tell you a thing or two about how desperate it can be when there is simply no pediatrician available or the waiting time stretches on for hours.
As reported, so-called primary care units (PVE) specifically for children are intended to provide a remedy in future. There are already 14 general primary care centers in Styria, in which several doctors and specialties as well as medical staff such as physiotherapists or psychologists work under one roof. Patients thus have easier access to more comprehensive services and significantly extended opening hours.
First contract specifically for children's PDB
The next important step has now been taken for the first two children's health centers in Styria: "We recently concluded a framework agreement and can finally give the green light for children's primary care units," said Medical Association President Michael Sacherer at a press conference in Graz on Wednesday.
Vinzenz Harrer, Chairman of the ÖGK Regional Committee for Styria, emphasizes that this first-ever special overall contract for children's PDB is one of the pioneers in Austria. The contract was created on the basis of the general medical PVE contract, and multi-layered remuneration ensures that the offer is also financially attractive for doctors. "I hope that the new contract will significantly increase the interest of specialists in pediatrics and adolescent medicine to work in a PVE," says Sacherer.
Zeltweg makes the start
The first two children's health centers are to be established in Zeltweg and Graz. Teams of doctors can still apply for the one in Murtal until the end of July; in the best case scenario, it should open in October. In Graz, the search for a location is still ongoing and the center is not expected to open until early 2025, according to the press conference.
"With a PVE, children and young people have access to high-quality healthcare close to home seven days a week," says Vinzenz Harrer, explaining the benefits. "Infection season will come again and it is also important to relieve the pressure on the children's outpatient clinics in Graz and Leoben," explains Karlheinz Kornhäusl (ÖVP), Member of the Provincial Council for Health. Austria-wide, such facilities only exist in Vienna and Linz.
During the press conference, it was also announced that Styria will be getting additional posts for pediatricians this year. In addition, a portal outpatient clinic is to be set up again at the Graz Children's Hospital before the start of the infection season in the fall.
