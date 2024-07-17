Vorteilswelt
Linz solution popular

From beekeepers to fire departments to the carnival guild

Nachrichten
17.07.2024 14:00

Alongside the chairman and the secretary, it is one of the three most important functions in an association: the treasurer! And the treasurer now has digital support. The Vereinsplaner platform from Linz has been expanded to provide even better service to more than 10,000 clubs.

Have you had enough of hours of administration and endless paperwork in your club?" A 70-second video on the Vereinsplaner website begins with this question, explaining the special software that is already used by more than 10,000 clubs.

We are proud to be able to report strong sales growth of more than 130 percent even in these difficult times. This allows us to build a stable and profitable business.

Lukas Krainz, Mitgründer Vereinsplaner

From soccer clubs, fire departments and music bands to choirs and carnival guilds - our customer base is very diverse. "We already have more than 100 beekeeping clubs in Upper Austria," says Lukas Krainz. Together with Mathias Maier from Bad Wimsbach, the 30-year-old from Bad Ischl founded Vereinsplaner, a comprehensive digital organization and communication solution.

The Austrian General Sports Association (ASVÖ), the Upper Austrian Beekeepers' Association and the Kidney Health Association are strong partners who rely on the development from Linz.

Improved financial management
The association planner team has been as busy as a bee recently, bringing an improvement to the financial management system to the market. "We responded to the wishes of the clubs and treasurers," say Maier and Krainz.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
