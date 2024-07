This is how Austria will be represented at the final in Berlin!

Our round of 16 exit against Turkey. Bitter. Hard to digest. And yet Austria will also be among the winners at the final in Berlin's Olympic Stadium. With England's Kieran Trippier, John Stones and Kyle Walker and Spain's Álvaro Morata, Ferran Torres and David Raya, players from both finalists opted for "Tapedesign" - the Graz-based company that equipped around 150 players with their special non-slip socks during the EURO.