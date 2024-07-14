Pure refreshment
Say goodbye to the heatwave: these places will cool you down
Climate change is becoming more and more noticeable, the summer in Carinthia is delivering record temperatures. The sweltering heat has become dangerous for people - the "Krone" shows how you can escape the mega heat. There are many cool places where you can enjoy a vacation, relax and take a deep breath.
This year, the sun is particularly hot. "Next week it will be 33 to 34 degrees almost all the time," says Michael Tiefgraber from the GeoSphere Austria weather service. "The prolonged heat and high temperatures are particularly exhausting." The air is stagnant, there is no breeze. Mugginess and high humidity are getting to people. "The region around Klagenfurt will also be affected," confirms Tiefgraber.
The nights are also getting milder. The state of Carinthia has already activated the heat protection plan in retirement and nursing homes, hospitals and childcare facilities. Things are also getting critical within your own four walls. According to estimates, the heatwave claimed around 50,000 lives last year.
Carinthia, the land of lakes
The many lakes bring some cooling: there are over 200 lakes in Carinthia that are clean enough to drink. Lake Wörthersee in Pörtschach recently reached 26.9 degrees! Where else can you find cooler spots?
When rafting, in the Ragga or Groppenstein gorges, at the Wildenstein waterfall or the Obir stalactite caves, the temperatures are much cooler than in the city centers, which only cool down slowly at night. Overheated people can also find peace and quiet in numerous mountain huts and while hiking. This is because the mountains are not as hot as the valleys - and there is often a breeze. You can even book glacier trekking on the Pasterze.
Over the next week, it's 33 to 34 degrees almost all the time.
Michael Tiefgraber vom Wetterdienst GeoSphere Austria
You need to know these "cool down" places
If that's too strenuous for you: air conditioning makes it cooler in museums. Churches are also great places to take a deep breath, and at the same time they are valuable parts of our cultural heritage.
Cooling down is also guaranteed in the Terra Mystica show mines in Bad Bleiberg: It's a maximum of 20 degrees underground! Children can have fun in the cool water in the gold diggers' village in Heiligenblut.
Special "cool down" places await in the Hohe Tauern: Barbarossa Gorge, Ursula Spring and Alexanderalm in the Nockberge Mountains, Millstatt Gorge Trail, Bösenstein Waterfall, Tiebel Springs, St. Lorenzener Hochmoos or the "Power of Water" recreation area in Winklern.
In addition to well-known sights and the local lakes, Carinthia offers much more during the summer vacations:
For car fans, the Taf-Timer Museum Villach offers a special experience with historic and modern cars.
Adrenaline junkies can enjoy a spectacular perspective by booking a paragliding flight at the Flycenter Ossiacher See. Afterwards, an evening at the "Kinofabrik" in Spittal - Austria's smallest cinema with 20 seats - is a great option.
Puzzling entertainment can be found in Klagenfurt and St. Veit: the "Sherlock Holmes City Game" brings you closer to the provincial capital, while the "Trafo Escape Room" challenges guests' ingenuity.
The paintball arena in Schreckendorf near Völkermarkt is similarly exciting - the playing fields in the forest promise special fun. In the neighboring district, you can take a more relaxed Segway ride along the Wedau regatta course to the Wolfsberg observation tower, with a magnificent panorama included.
And for mental and physical balance, the Teufelsgraben near Velden is the right address - yoga in the great outdoors is a special experience!
If you are looking for a culinary experience, the Gailtal valley is the place to be. Especially on the last weekend in September, when the cheese festival beckons.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
