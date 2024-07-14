Say goodbye to the heatwave: these places will cool you down

When rafting, in the Ragga or Groppenstein gorges, at the Wildenstein waterfall or the Obir stalactite caves, the temperatures are much cooler than in the city centers, which only cool down slowly at night. Overheated people can also find peace and quiet in numerous mountain huts and while hiking. This is because the mountains are not as hot as the valleys - and there is often a breeze. You can even book glacier trekking on the Pasterze.