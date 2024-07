This Salzburger is also happy without electricity

The visit to Johannes Geisler begins with a misunderstanding. Despite pressing the doorbell several times, no one opens the door. Has the man from Mattsee missed his appointment with the "Krone"? No. Ringing the doorbell at the former manager's house is pointless. "The bell no longer works either," grins Geisler. Because: "Of course, you also need electricity for that." And there has been no electricity in the house of the man from Salzburg for almost two months.