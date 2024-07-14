With the “Krone” to the Grea Gigs Festival

The line-up for this year's Grea Gigs Festival is impressive: Max Schabl and his band "Das Volk der Mäuse" will impressively show why they are Burgenland's number one in dialect Austropop. Local heroes "Gilista" and the cover specialists from "Schalltaxi" will also be there. The party band "Trashbax" takes the crowd on a journey back to the glam and hair-rock era of the 80s. The Dune Dingos, who are inspired by the grunge of the 90s, perform their debut album. The highlight of the evening: "The Stonez", Austria's best Rolling Stones tribute band, who will provide unforgettable moments with legendary hits.