Take part now

With the “Krone” to the Grea Gigs Festival

Nachrichten
14.07.2024 05:00

The Grea Gigs Festival has quickly established itself as a highlight in the Burgenland music scene. Created by friends Alex and Franz, the festival has been providing a stage for local bands and artists since 2023. The aim is to support the local music scene and establish a new festival in the market town. With the "Krone" you have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for the festival.  

comment0 Kommentare

The line-up for this year's Grea Gigs Festival is impressive: Max Schabl and his band "Das Volk der Mäuse" will impressively show why they are Burgenland's number one in dialect Austropop. Local heroes "Gilista" and the cover specialists from "Schalltaxi" will also be there. The party band "Trashbax" takes the crowd on a journey back to the glam and hair-rock era of the 80s. The Dune Dingos, who are inspired by the grunge of the 90s, perform their debut album. The highlight of the evening: "The Stonez", Austria's best Rolling Stones tribute band, who will provide unforgettable moments with legendary hits.

(Bild: Grea Music)
(Bild: Grea Music)

More than just music
The festival not only offers great music, but also an extended culinary offering, a larger stage and an impressive light show. In addition to the musical entertainment, the focus is also on social issues: part of the proceeds will go to the Pannonische Tafel, which supports people in need in Burgenland.

Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win 5x2 tickets for the festival in St. Margarethen in Burgenland on August 31. Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you could win! The closing date for entries is July 21.

