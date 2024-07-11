Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

"No reduction this year"

Why the wolf remains “strictly protected” for the time being

Nachrichten
11.07.2024 17:02

As is well known, the protection status of the wolf was to be lowered from "strictly protected" to "protected" at European level, making it easier to shoot if necessary. However, this is unlikely to happen this year at least. A vote planned for June did not take place. When a new vote will be held and what the prospects are. 

comment0 Kommentare

A new ruling by the European Court of Justice is currently causing a stir throughout Austria: several animal welfare and environmental organizations are fighting the decision by which the Tyrolean government temporarily approved the killing of a wolf before the Tyrolean Provincial Administrative Court. However, the Provincial Administrative Court of Tyrol doubted the validity of the ban on wolf hunting.

The European Court of Justice examined the case and found on Thursday that the examination did not reveal anything that could affect the validity of the strict protection of wolves in Austria. However, this could change as a result of the Europe-wide lowering of the protection status from "strictly protected" to "protected". This has been sought for several months, particularly by ÖVP representatives in Austria. A majority of EU agriculture ministers also wanted to lower the protection status of wolves and in May called for a vote on this in the Council of Environment Ministers on June 17. Austria's Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) raised the issue again in May. 

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Nikolaus Frings
Nikolaus Frings
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf