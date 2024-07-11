Why the wolf remains “strictly protected” for the time being

The European Court of Justice examined the case and found on Thursday that the examination did not reveal anything that could affect the validity of the strict protection of wolves in Austria. However, this could change as a result of the Europe-wide lowering of the protection status from "strictly protected" to "protected". This has been sought for several months, particularly by ÖVP representatives in Austria. A majority of EU agriculture ministers also wanted to lower the protection status of wolves and in May called for a vote on this in the Council of Environment Ministers on June 17. Austria's Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig (ÖVP) raised the issue again in May.