Perfectly tender meat falling off the bone, juicy sausages, crispy chicken: for grill masters, the delicacies they create on the grill are almost a kind of calling card that their guests - ideally - rave about for months after the summer feast. They go to great lengths to achieve this fame - getting up early, cooking meat for hours over a low heat to achieve the perfect interplay of flavors and textures, monitoring the cooking point with a roasting thermometer. But if you have the wrong grill, hackers can mess everything up in the last few meters.