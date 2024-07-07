Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Hollywood mourns

“Titanic” and “Avatar” producer Landau is dead

Nachrichten
07.07.2024 10:11

Hollywood producer Jon Landau has died. The US-American had produced the feature film "Titanic" (1997) with director James Cameron and won an Oscar for it.

comment0 Kommentare

He later produced the science fiction film "Avatar" (2009) and its sequels. Both "Titanic" and "Avatar" and its sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" were extremely successful commercially.

His family announced his death on Saturday, as reported by several US media outlets. Alan Bergman of Disney Entertainment, the company behind the "Avatar" films, also announced Landau's death in a statement.

James Cameron, right, and Jon Landau with the Oscars for Best Picture for the film "Titanic" at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in March 1998. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Reed Saxon)
James Cameron, right, and Jon Landau with the Oscars for Best Picture for the film "Titanic" at the 70th Annual Academy Awards in March 1998.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Reed Saxon)

"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the silver screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and we will sorely miss him. He was a famous and successful producer, but an even better human being and a true force of nature who inspired everyone around him," Bergman paid tribute to the 63-year-old in the statement, which was quoted by several media outlets.

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic" (Bild: C20TH FOX / Mary Evans / picturedesk.com)
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio in "Titanic"
(Bild: C20TH FOX / Mary Evans / picturedesk.com)

"Absolutely unique"
Cameron, with whom Landau ran the production company Lightstorm Entertainment, also emphasized Landau's personal qualities to the industry portal "Deadline".

Landau was "indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, empathetic and absolutely unique". "He produced great films, not by wielding power, but by spreading warmth and joy in filmmaking. He inspired us all (...). I have lost a dear friend and my closest collaborator with whom I worked for 31 years."

Wisdom shaped
Actress Zoe Saldana, who worked on the "Avatar" films, commemorated Landau on Instagram. "Your wisdom and support have shaped so many of us," the 46-year-old wrote, among other things.

The third "Avatar" film is due to be released in December 2025, followed by "Avatar 4" in 2029 and "Avatar 5" two years later. The three cinema releases were postponed last year due to the double strike by writers and actors in Hollywood.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf