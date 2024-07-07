Hollywood mourns
“Titanic” and “Avatar” producer Landau is dead
Hollywood producer Jon Landau has died. The US-American had produced the feature film "Titanic" (1997) with director James Cameron and won an Oscar for it.
He later produced the science fiction film "Avatar" (2009) and its sequels. Both "Titanic" and "Avatar" and its sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water" were extremely successful commercially.
His family announced his death on Saturday, as reported by several US media outlets. Alan Bergman of Disney Entertainment, the company behind the "Avatar" films, also announced Landau's death in a statement.
"Jon was a visionary whose extraordinary talent and passion brought some of the most unforgettable stories to life on the silver screen. His remarkable contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, and we will sorely miss him. He was a famous and successful producer, but an even better human being and a true force of nature who inspired everyone around him," Bergman paid tribute to the 63-year-old in the statement, which was quoted by several media outlets.
"Absolutely unique"
Cameron, with whom Landau ran the production company Lightstorm Entertainment, also emphasized Landau's personal qualities to the industry portal "Deadline".
Landau was "indomitable, caring, inclusive, tireless, empathetic and absolutely unique". "He produced great films, not by wielding power, but by spreading warmth and joy in filmmaking. He inspired us all (...). I have lost a dear friend and my closest collaborator with whom I worked for 31 years."
Wisdom shaped
Actress Zoe Saldana, who worked on the "Avatar" films, commemorated Landau on Instagram. "Your wisdom and support have shaped so many of us," the 46-year-old wrote, among other things.
The third "Avatar" film is due to be released in December 2025, followed by "Avatar 4" in 2029 and "Avatar 5" two years later. The three cinema releases were postponed last year due to the double strike by writers and actors in Hollywood.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.