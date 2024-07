S-Link: “The opponents always shout the loudest”

"Krone": Mr. Knittel, this is not the first time you have stood in front of emotionally charged people and defended the S-Link. How do you feel about this?

Stefan Knittel: It's a difficult situation. There are many supporters and some opponents. Unfortunately, the opponents are always the ones who shout the loudest. You try not to let it get too close to you because it affects your own personal substance. But it's not easy.