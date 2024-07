Rescue of pupils followed by recovery of the bikes

On Tuesday, two teachers and five adult companions set off from Furth in Bavaria with eleven high school students aged 16 to 17 on an Alpine crossing by bike, as reported by the "Krone". Their destination was Jesolo in Italy. "At around 9 a.m. on Thursday, they wanted to reach their destination for the day in Prettau in South Tyrol from Zell am Ziller via the Zillergrund and the Heilige Geistjöchl," reported the police.