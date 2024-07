Stagnation feared for Tyrol’s economy

"There is a huge crisis in the Tyrolean economy", was the headline in the "Krone" recently after the economic summit of the Chamber of Commerce and the provincial government. This revealed that the local economy is currently being viewed with concern. But what does the current forecast actually look like? "I expect economic growth of 0.3 to 1.0 percent," says Stefan Garbislander, Head of Economic Policy, Innovation and Sustainability at the WK Tirol.