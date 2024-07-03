At 2:1 against ÖFB team
Turkey hero celebrates with wolf salute – threat of ban?
Turkish international Merih Demiral caused a stir with his celebratory gesture in the 2:1 victory over Austria in the round of 16 of the European Championship. After scoring his second goal on Tuesday evening in the Leipzig stadium, the 26-year-old formed the so-called wolf salute with both hands, a hand sign and symbol of the "gray wolves". Is he now facing a ban?
"The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity," said Demiral after midnight in Leipzig's European Championship stadium. "That's why I made that gesture. I saw people in the stadium who also made this gesture." There was "no hidden message" behind it. "We are all Turks, I am very proud to be Turkish and that is the point of this gesture," he said. "I just wanted to demonstrate how happy I am and how proud I am." Hopefully there will be more opportunities to show this gesture.
The supporters of the right-wing extremist "Ülkücü movement", which is monitored by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Germany, are known as the "Gray Wolves". In Turkey, the ultra-nationalist MHP is its political representative and ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's Islamic-conservative AKP.
With Demiral against the Netherlands?
Demiral scored the fastest goal in the knockout round of a European Championship in Leipzig after just 57 seconds and in the 59th minute. Turkey will now play the Netherlands in Berlin on Saturday for a place in the semi-finals of the European Championship. It is still unclear whether Demiral will be involved. His gesture could earn him a ban.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.