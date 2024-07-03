Turkey hero celebrates with wolf salute – threat of ban?

"The way I celebrated has something to do with my Turkish identity," said Demiral after midnight in Leipzig's European Championship stadium. "That's why I made that gesture. I saw people in the stadium who also made this gesture." There was "no hidden message" behind it. "We are all Turks, I am very proud to be Turkish and that is the point of this gesture," he said. "I just wanted to demonstrate how happy I am and how proud I am." Hopefully there will be more opportunities to show this gesture.