Parov Stelar: “Linz deserves the Lido Sounds”

Your EP "KissKiss" is now 20 years old - so you can speak of 20 years of Parov Stelar as a success story. As an artist who is very much focused on the present and the future, how do you deal with such retrospectives?

When you have a 20-year-old child, it's out of the woods and you don't have to look after it as intensively as you used to. But if you have a newborn that needs all your attention at the same time, you put all your focus on it. You want to make it go. The anniversaries really get me down. We asked on ChatGPT how to deal with a 20-year anniversary without looking old. (laughs) There were great answers all round. As long as we don't sell heart blankets for merchandise, it's still okay with the anniversaries. (laughs)