Shot down: Rampant cattle do not live to see July

Witnesses claim to have seen the highland cattle running free in the Waldviertel as early as June 2. In any case, the authorities were called in on June 10. Since then, intensive attempts have been made almost daily to recapture the animals, all of which have been unsuccessful. Now the owner has asked for the animals to be shot. The "Krone" accompanied the hunt for the shy but loyal animals in Dimling in the district of Waidhofen an der Thaya until the very end, using fire department drones, volunteers, the police and also representatives of the authorities such as the official veterinarian.