Vacations without fear of the fall: here’s how it works

School is a topic of concern far more often in Vienna than in the rest of the country: Around a fifth of all children in Austria go to a Viennese school - yet a third of all calls, emails and chat inquiries to Rat auf Draht (at 147 / rataufdraht.at) come from the federal capital. Parents and children are in the same boat: the advisors at elternseite.at, which is also managed by the Rat-auf-Draht team, also have to deal with Viennese concerns in more than a third of cases.