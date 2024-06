Hoteliers annoyed about power cut-off

"Far too short notice"

The operators don't like the timing at all: "In the middle of the season, right at breakfast and departure time, we can't cook anything, nothing works without electricity, no hot water, no vacuum cleaner!", they get upset at the Hotel Kaiser Franz Josef. "What's more, the cold stores are out of action," adds hotelier Christian Nikolasch angrily: "We've been organizing for hours to ensure that operations can continue. This is far too short notice."