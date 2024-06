Pyro firecrackers prompted police to respond

Christian Dengg, managing director of the Samariterbund, which runs the home, says: "A resident set off fireworks, i.e. firecrackers. Of course, that's not acceptable and it's a very unpleasant situation." However, all residents are in the house and no one is missing. The culprit was also quickly found, according to the head of the Samaritans, and has confessed to his crime. According to Dengg, the house will continue to be run as peacefully as before.