Renaturation: All the facts about the Gewessler uproar

Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler's (Greens) approval of the EU renaturation law is also causing heated discussions at Styrian level. The ÖVP in particular is clearly against it because of its farmers. But what does renaturation mean? How can this law be implemented and what costs will Styrians have to bear? We asked Gerhard Rupp, Head of the Nature Conservation Department of the Province of Styria, for answers to this bone of contention.