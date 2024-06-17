Academic became a neo-Nazi “to please”

Right-wing extremist excess in a subway station

The 40-year-old graduate is now sitting meekly in the main courtroom of Vienna's Landl, being brought out of custody. Because the charges under the Prohibition Act go beyond the usual text messages and pictures: on May 15, 2022 in the early hours of the morning, he and a second man caused a commotion in the Hütteldorfer Straße subway station. "They were shouting that they were going to kill gays and foreigners," said the public prosecutor. They mobbed a young man because he was wearing a pink FFP-2 mask and asked him if he was homosexual. They shouted "Heil Hitler" several times and repeatedly raised their right arm in the air.