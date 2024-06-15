Carinthian League return
Dellach/Gail is also celebrating thanks to the Euromillionaire!
The "Krone" presents the soccer champions in the Carinthian lower division - including photo galleries. After being relegated to the lower division two years ago, Dellach/Gail is returning to the Carinthian league - where it will once again be a mile-muncher and can rely on a Euromillionaire. Planning for the coming season is in full swing. .
It's no longer a secret for the Gailtalers: Dellach's footballers have been able to rely on the help of a noble sponsor for several years now, who once won the Euromillions lottery - and now has something to cheer about again: the promotion of his boys from the lower league West to the Carinthian league, with a proud 92 goals and only 21 goals conceded!
Giving up promotion "the right decision"
In the second year after the forced relegation, it worked out. Dellach/G. was relegated in 2022 because, as champions, they did not want to be promoted to the regional league. "In hindsight, it was the right decision for many reasons," emphasizes Head of Sport Marco Längle.
Our loyal fans always travel on the team bus and pay a small fee - that way we save ourselves some money.
Sportchef Marco Längle
Dellach travels with the fans
Because his squad is now once again a mileage guzzler in the Carinthian league No team has such long journeys as that of coach Wolfgang Wilscher. "To minimize our costs, we always let our loyal fans travel with us in the team bus," explains Längle.
The champion squad of Dellach/Gail
Goalkeepers: Jaka Grilj, Jakub Corej, Markus Unterberger. Outfield players: Yusuf Fidanci, Simon Hohenwarter, Benedikt Kaltenhofer, Silvio Mandl, Samir Nuhanovic, Saso Kovacevic, Gabriel Umfahrer, Maximilian Wastian, Armin Lulic, Lukas Santner, Franz Übleis, Anton Ereiz, Fabien Unterasinger, Martin Jantschgi, Daniel Gratzer, Gabriel Wassermann, Marco Lesiak, Jakob Steinwender, Christopher Schaller, David Schaller, Fabio Revelant. Coach: Wolfgang Wilscher.
What are the sporting expectations one level higher? "A secure mid-table position - the level will be really good with promoted St. Veit and relegated WAC Amateure from the regional league," believes Längle.
Click here for the photo gallery:
Strengthening the squad
Most of the squad is already in place - all players remain on board. Raphael Staguller (Landskron), Nermin Hasancevic (Gmünd), Fabio Revelant (Kötschach) and Ajdin Domenig (Egg) have been added. A midfielder is still being sought.
Nuhanovic with 34 goals
Of course, there are also hopes for goals from bomber Samir Nuhanovic. The 36-year-old has once again claimed the top scorer crown in the Unterliga West with 34 goals.
