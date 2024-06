When you have to denigrate your identity at work

An estimated 9600 people in Vorarlberg describe themselves as queer - i.e. lesbian, gay, transgender or bisexual. The community is still confronted with problems in the professional world that their heterosexual colleagues do not experience in this form. Many experience discrimination due to their sexual orientation or gender identity, both in the recruitment process and in everyday working life. This is why, statistically speaking, only a fifth of those affected live out their identity openly at work. The fear of discrimination and the enforced secrecy can cause considerable psychological stress.