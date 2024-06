Green surprise Waitz: “I’m not a climate activist”

"Krone": Mr. Waitz, you received 75,000 preferential votes in the EU elections, only Harald Vilimsky (FPÖ) received more. Did the result come as a surprise to you?

Thomas Waitz: Ialready sensed in the last two weeks of the election campaign that I would get a lot of preferential votes. But I was also surprised that it was so many in the end. I see it as great appreciation for my many years of commitment.