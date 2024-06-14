Political border crossings: difficult, interesting, aha

Nothing has been going on there for months. Whereas in the past, or elsewhere, the good old political custom was that after a defeated election, a new constellation would get together within a few weeks and distribute tasks, and then, in the case of the six-year legislative period of a municipality, work together for five and a half years in the interests of the city and, above all, its citizens, only to then compete again for six months in a political showdown, this has been abandoned in the provincial capital.