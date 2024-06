Mushroom season begins! Carinthia has lots of mushrooms

Mushrooms and mushrooms have been growing in our forests for two weeks now - the season officially begins on Saturday, June 15, and picking is allowed until September 30. Incidentally, 4500 different types of mushrooms grow in Carinthia - not all of them are edible. Every year, mushroom pickers are drawn to the local forests in the hope of a good harvest. The Carinthian mushroom ordinance regulates exactly what is allowed and what is not.