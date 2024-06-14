Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" commentary

“We’re ready for an absolutely brilliant EURO”

Nachrichten
14.06.2024 10:11

Martin Hinteregger has played for Austria twice at a EURO, coming up against Portugal's superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in France in 2016 and Italy's goalscorer Ciro Immobile five years later. In his column, the Carinthian recalls unforgettable moments, a special shirt swap and dares to make a prediction for the tournament starting on Friday.

comment0 Kommentare

When I look back on my EUROs, Cristiano Ronaldo comes to mind. Portugal's superstar was my opponent in the Prinzenparkstadion at my first EURO 2016, he surprised me as a guy. While Cristiano is often portrayed as an egotist in the media, he was a team player during those 90 minutes, motivating his teammates and pushing them forward.

The Portuguese still fascinates the soccer world today. I see it in my daily training sessions with the children and the question I am asked most often: "Have you ever played against Cristiano?" I realized back then at the Princes' Park how accepted he was in the team, and I think that's still true today. My luck was that Ronaldo missed the penalty I was at fault for, my bad luck was that I was late to swap shirts with him. Stefan Ilsanker, who had to undergo a doping test together with CR7, was quicker.

Martin Hinteregger kept Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in 2016 (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Martin Hinteregger kept Cristiano Ronaldo at bay in 2016
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

But five years later, when I was up against Ciro Immobile, a great instinctive footballer, in the round of 16 against Italy, I secured the shirt of my idol - Giorgio Chiellini! I learned a lot from the defender, his control of the penalty area was magnificent.

First or second place would be ideal
I won't be there live in Germany, but I'll be cheering on the Red-White-Red on TV. I've looked at the constellation in the individual groups - if Austria wants to go far, which I have every confidence in, it would be important to finish first or second in the group. Then anything would be possible from the round of 16 onwards.

Ciro Immobile was one of "Hinti's" opponents at EURO 2021. (Bild: AFP)
Ciro Immobile was one of "Hinti's" opponents at EURO 2021.
(Bild: AFP)

We need more width
We've got everything we need to be able to perform at this EURO anyway. Everyone in the team has absorbed Ralf Rangnick's idea 100 percent. Whether it's defending together or winning the ball in combination - Ralf has long since found the players he needs for his system, and the width of the squad will also be important in Germany. In the penultimate test against Serbia, I had the feeling that no more than 14 players could hold their own at this top level. But some of them still have room for improvement. I can well understand why Kevin Stöger is not included: He doesn't fit into the system because he lacks speed!

We didn't have good preparation in 2016 and we still lacked the necessary experience in 2021 - factors that are now gone. We're ready for a brilliant EURO!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf