“We’re ready for an absolutely brilliant EURO”

We need more width

We've got everything we need to be able to perform at this EURO anyway. Everyone in the team has absorbed Ralf Rangnick's idea 100 percent. Whether it's defending together or winning the ball in combination - Ralf has long since found the players he needs for his system, and the width of the squad will also be important in Germany. In the penultimate test against Serbia, I had the feeling that no more than 14 players could hold their own at this top level. But some of them still have room for improvement. I can well understand why Kevin Stöger is not included: He doesn't fit into the system because he lacks speed!