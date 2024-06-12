Making waves together for children’s swimming lessons

Summer is finally here! Temperatures are rising, the days are getting longer and the swimming season is starting. Whether at the swimming pool around the corner or on vacation at the beach - now is the perfect time to jump into the cool water. But for many children in Austria, this fun remains out of reach: around 148,000 children and young people between the ages of five and 19 cannot swim. Another 60,000 feel (very) unsafe in the water. These alarming figures come from a study conducted by the Austrian Road Safety Board in 2022. And it's not just about having fun, as swimming accidents could become more frequent in the future as a result.