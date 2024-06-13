"Innferno" on Sunday
Now it’s on fire: Watch all cage fights with Krone+!
Watch out, it's on fire again this weekend! With Innferno Fighting Championship 8, one of the most spectacular domestic MMA series enters the next round. Our PLUS subscribers(get your offer here) can watch all the cage fights on Sunday from 6pm on krone.at.
The name says it all: "Innferno" spread like wildfire in the tough mixed martial arts scene across national borders. After several sold-out events in Austria, in the breathtaking Dogana Hall at Congress Innsbruck, the seventh edition at the Olympiahalle in Munich was the next big hit in front of a full house!
Fight card guarantees a spectacle
Nevertheless, "Innferno 8" will return to its Tyrolean home on Saturday, including an afterparty in Innsbruck's B1 (ticket = admission). The ingredients for a brilliant fight gala in front of 1800 expected local fans remain the same as always. "Well-known cage fighters will once again provide a spectacle of superlatives and really let it rip," series boss Hannes Schneider is certain. Not only because top athletes from his MMA IBK Innsbruck, the largest martial arts center in western Austria, regularly take part. But also because many other national and international experts are at work! Would you like a small selection?
Jessin Ayari from Nuremberg, who took part in the event's premiere in 2015, will be returning for the main fight of the evening as an athlete from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). "Abacus", as the half-Tunisian welterweight is nicknamed, let his fists do the talking in the Champions League of cage sport for four years. In total, the 32-year-old has 16 wins compared to six defeats.
His opponent in the main event is none other than the internationally successful Ayub Graziev from Salzburg. He competed in the top league "Brave" and is now fighting for his 13th victory in his 18th duel in the 3x5-round fight. Eight of his triumphs have been by knockout, so Ayari has been warned.
Local heroes and women's premiere
Two local Innsbruck heroes, Laurin Pöschl and Hannes Auderer, will also step into the Octagon. This will be the third appearance for both of them in the successful series, which is once again donating to disadvantaged Tyrolean children this year in cooperation with the charity association VST Kitzbühel. Pöschl has over 15 years of experience in tai chi, kung fu and qigong. As a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Auderer is well positioned for the Prelims.
Akhmed Arsaev from Linz, Matthias Prehofer from Vienna and Efran Palta from Dornbirn also punch and kick. In addition, Monika Rychtarikova (Tch) and Giada Ghizzo clash in the women's fight in their first professional encounter.
Best view through the cage bars
All this and more can be seen by all PLUS subscribers in the stream on Sunday from 6 pm here on krone.at! Not yet a subscriber? Then quickly secure one of our offers here and watch the red-hot cage fights of "Innferno 8"!
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.