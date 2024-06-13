Now it’s on fire: Watch all cage fights with Krone+!

Fight card guarantees a spectacle

Nevertheless, "Innferno 8" will return to its Tyrolean home on Saturday, including an afterparty in Innsbruck's B1 (ticket = admission). The ingredients for a brilliant fight gala in front of 1800 expected local fans remain the same as always. "Well-known cage fighters will once again provide a spectacle of superlatives and really let it rip," series boss Hannes Schneider is certain. Not only because top athletes from his MMA IBK Innsbruck, the largest martial arts center in western Austria, regularly take part. But also because many other national and international experts are at work! Would you like a small selection?