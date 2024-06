The “feel-good oasis” is booked until the EURO final

Sabitzer, Arnautovic and Co. have to check in by 1 pm, the ÖFB stars have to move into their base camp. The same place where the Rolling Stones, former Chancellor Helmut Kohl, Robert Kennedy and, of course, the DFB team stayed during their summer fairytale in 2006. The exclusive boutique hotel was already resplendent in red-white-red at the "Krone" site inspection on Tuesday.