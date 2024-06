Millions in damages: Ex-bank employee on trial

On the one hand, according to the indictment, she is alleged to have granted a total of 151 loans to fictitious customers since 2017. On the other hand, she is alleged to have pocketed the money from 17 customers that was actually intended for investment since 2006. She is also alleged to have sold securities without an order and kept the proceeds. The accomplice is alleged to have forged documents for the crimes. The charges under the Criminal Code: breach of trust, embezzlement and forgery of documents.