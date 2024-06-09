Vorteilswelt
After the European Championship dress rehearsal

Swiss: “Ösi goalie gives us the draw”

Nachrichten
09.06.2024 09:08

In the 1-1 draw against the Austrian team on Saturday evening, Switzerland were harmless in attack. The Austrians conceded little, but goalkeeper Heinz Lindner did not look good when conceding the goal. "Ösi-Goalie gives us the draw", headlines the "Blick" after the European Championship dress rehearsal.

comment0 Kommentare

The Upper Austrian did not cut a happy figure when he conceded the goal. "I tried to catch the ball. That was very difficult for several reasons," said Lindner, citing the slippery ball and turf in this context. The one-man shirt at the EURO is probably reserved for Patrick Pentz. Blick" speaks of a "rebound gift" from Lindner, who was unable to distinguish himself due to the few chances the Swiss had afterwards.

"Stable, but terribly harmless - the Swiss national team must improve significantly in attack at the European Championships. But how?", writes the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung". The "Tages-Anzeiger" writes: "Behind Switzerland lies a match of two halves. First they are better and Austria really bad despite an early lead goal. Then they finally disappear from the radar in offense, Austria is now dominant and has this one chance to score the winner, but Gregoritsch misses it alone in front of the Swiss goal."

Special game
Back to Lindner: Despite the mistake, it was a special game for the goalkeeper, who celebrated his comeback in an ÖFB jersey after recovering from testicular cancer and a 14-month break. The sporting side of things becomes a minor matter ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading
