Swiss: “Ösi goalie gives us the draw”

"Stable, but terribly harmless - the Swiss national team must improve significantly in attack at the European Championships. But how?", writes the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung". The "Tages-Anzeiger" writes: "Behind Switzerland lies a match of two halves. First they are better and Austria really bad despite an early lead goal. Then they finally disappear from the radar in offense, Austria is now dominant and has this one chance to score the winner, but Gregoritsch misses it alone in front of the Swiss goal."