Little Theresa was born in an ambulance

Immediately afterwards, she went into labor. Driver Daniel alerted the emergency doctor, while paramedics Pascal and Annika, who is currently in training, became obstetricians, the Red Cross explains in a press release: "Little Theresa was born at 5.28 a.m. in front of her parents' house in perfect health. Even before the emergency doctor arrived, the newborn could be delivered and wrapped in a blanket and handed over to the new mother."