My favorite tour
Culinary finale at Babsi’s Huberwinkelalm
The e-bike tour to landlady Babsi at 1470 meters above sea level in the Zillertal is highly recommended. The schnitzel served by the capable hostess is sensational and has long since ceased to be an insider tip.
The Huberwinkelalm is easily accessible from the center of Uderns. The access road to and via the Finsing-Grund is signposted and leads uphill at a pleasant gradient, with around 820 meters of altitude to climb.
Most of the forest trail runs through shady woodland and is easy to cycle on. Along the way, there are always beautiful resting places, even with a wetland biotope and other things to marvel at.
Almost there after the bridge
In the upper Finsing you come to a fork. From there, turn left over the bridge and then the path winds its way up the last few meters to the famous Huberwinkelalm.
Whether hikers or e-bikers, in good weather the landlady can't complain about the crowds. "For all those who haven't had anything yet, I ask for your patience or you can get a good schnapps in the meantime." This is also a friendly gesture towards the guests. In any case, Babsi takes great care of her hikers and bikers.
- Refreshment stops: Huberwinkelalm on 0664 4337785
- Distance: Total there and back 19.3 km
- Duration: approx. 2 hours riding time
- Elevation gain: 820 m uphill and 820 m downhill
- Requirements: From Uderns, a good level of fitness and perfect handling of the e-bike are required.
- Tip: Never ride without the necessary equipment or protective measures such as a helmet, water bottle, first-aid kit and gloves. And always keep an eye on the brakes when riding downhill.
Schnitzel, dumplings and Zillertal doughnuts
Of course, the landlady herself cooks fresh food every day. Her culinary highlight and the favorite among guests is the delicious, brown-baked schnitzel.
But other Tyrolean delicacies and traditional hut classics such as dumpling tris with salad, Zillertal doughnuts, fresh salads with chicken, beef or pressed dumplings are also a treat for the palate. The way back leads along the same route back to Uderns. A super tour with a great culinary finale.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.