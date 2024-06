Let’s abolish schools right away!

"Education" Minister Martin Polaschek is pulling the much-cited ripcord. He wants to abolish the so-called VWAs (Vorwissenschaftliche Arbeiten) at grammar schools, diploma theses at vocational secondary schools and final theses at vocational secondary schools. The reason for this is simple, but is formulated in a convoluted way by the department: "Due to the rapid developments in the field of artificial intelligence, these theses and the current structure of these theses have been repeatedly called into question in recent months."