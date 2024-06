Berlin and Paris develop new precision missiles

One of deterrence: the new Franco-German precision missiles, with the British also on board, are to have a range of hundreds of kilometers, high accuracy and greater effectiveness than current precision missiles such as the US ATACMS, which the Ukrainians are using to defend themselves against Russia's attempted invasion. Conveniently stationed, they should be able to destroy targets in the Russian hinterland and be an important component of a European security architecture that Macron and Scholz have been working on for some time - and which also includes nuclear weapons, tanks and fighter jets. An inventory of European armament.