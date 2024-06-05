Plans are being drawn up
Full steam ahead for the Ötscherland Express
Cycle path and railway line: a pioneering tourism concept is now to be implemented for two excursion communities. The Ötscherland Express is to be retained - and at the same time attractive routes are to be created for cycling enthusiasts.
Almost nothing has happened for six years - now it's full steam ahead: the Ötscherland Express and the unique route are to be preserved. Udo Landbauer (FPÖ), the regional transport councillor now responsible, quickly pulled the emergency brake on the issue of a "cycle path instead of a railroad line" and took a clear position.
A further course has now been set: In close consultation with representatives of the municipalities of Lunz am See and Gaming, the general conditions under which the Ybbstalbahn mountain line and the operation of the Ötscherland-Express museum railroad can be maintained have been determined. At the same time, the local communities - as reported - want the cycling infrastructure between Lunz and Gaming to be improved.
We can preserve tradition and create something new at the same time!
Landesvize und Verkehrslandesrat Udo Landbauer
"I have always emphasized that it cannot be a question of playing off the historic and unique railroad line and a cycle path against each other. We can preserve tradition and create something new at the same time," says Landesvize Landbauer. A feasibility study is now being drawn up. Mayors Andreas Fallmann (Gaming) and Josef Schachner (Lunz) are delighted about the dual use and say: "The study is the first step in evaluating the possibilities and then quickly moving on to the implementation phase."
