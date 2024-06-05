Full steam ahead for the Ötscherland Express

"I have always emphasized that it cannot be a question of playing off the historic and unique railroad line and a cycle path against each other. We can preserve tradition and create something new at the same time," says Landesvize Landbauer. A feasibility study is now being drawn up. Mayors Andreas Fallmann (Gaming) and Josef Schachner (Lunz) are delighted about the dual use and say: "The study is the first step in evaluating the possibilities and then quickly moving on to the implementation phase."