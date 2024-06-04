Vorteilswelt
Michorl to the WAC?

Klagenfurt eye to eye with superstar Harry Kane

Nachrichten
04.06.2024 19:58

Klagenfurt's Italian export Tarik Muharemovic celebrated his team debut for Bosnia on Monday! And there he met English superstars such as Harry Kane, Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold. The WAC is playing against some top clubs in pre-season. And a former Kühbauer protégé could move to the Lavanttal. An ex-Austria Klagenfurt kicker is now earning his living in Germany. .

A Klagenfurt player among world stars! Tarik Muharemovic celebrated his team debut for Bosnia on Tuesday - in the 0:3 (0:0) against European Championship co-favorites England. The 21-year-old central defender was substituted in the 82nd minute - when aces such as Harry Kane, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Cole Palmer and Jack Grealish were on the pitch. He was unable to prevent the 0:3 against superstar Kane, who skillfully escaped from his defender at the back five (and tucked the ball into the goal!).

Tarik Muharemovic (right) made his national team debut against England.
Tarik Muharemovic (right) made his national team debut against England.
(Bild: ZVG)

"An incredible feeling"
"We were able to keep the game open for a long time, the 0:1 only came in the 61st minute through a penalty," explained Muharemovic. "But it was an incredible feeling to play against all the world stars, I'll never forget it. It was like being in another world, the pace was incredible." On Tuesday, the national team flew on to Florence, then took the bus to Empoli, where the next test match against defending European Championship champions Italy will take place on Sunday.

Jasic (right) and Co. have a number of test matches to look forward to.
Jasic (right) and Co. have a number of test matches to look forward to.
(Bild: GEPA pictures/ Chris Bauer)

Test match cracker at the WAC
WAC have completed part of their summer preparations under "comebacker" Didi Kühbauer: Tests against first division teams Strasbourg (Fr) and Podbrezova (Slk) are fixed, plus sparring against Osijek, Premier League promoted Ipswich and Udine are under negotiation! The name Peter Michorl (29), a key figure at LASK under "Küh" and then surprisingly eliminated by (former) coach Sageder, is being mentioned more and more often in the player sector.

Peter Michorl (right) is under discussion at the WAC.
Peter Michorl (right) is under discussion at the WAC.
(Bild: Dostal Harald)

Schumacher follows Menzel
Ex-Austria-Klagenfurt kicker Till Schuhmacher, like Philip Menzel, is moving to Saarbrücken in the 3rd German league. The 26-year-old has signed a two-year contract there.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

