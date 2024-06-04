Egisto Ott’s bizarre “letter of rage” to Karl Nehammer

"Danger to life and limb"

But first things first: Who is Egisto Ott and why is he in custody? Ott was arrested on Good Friday at his home in Carinthia. He was then placed in solitary confinement - partly for security reasons. Due to "danger to life and limb", even his questioning in the U Committee had to be canceled on the advice of the authorities. The former high-ranking police officer is accused of making illegal inquiries as an agent of the BVT, selling the cell phones of three former high-ranking employees of the Ministry of the Interior and spying for Russia. Ott is also considered to be one of the alleged authors of the famous pamphlet that led to the house search at the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and Counterterrorism (BVT), which was later found to be unlawful.