Police discover eleven tons of counterfeit jerseys!

The shirts of various Spanish teams and European national teams were discovered during the inspection of 15 trucks, the police announced. Counterfeit watches, leather goods and electronic items were also found. "The contraband was intended for several groups in Spain, who would then sell it on the streets, in online networks or via websites." A total of 46,000 counterfeit items - including 36,500 jerseys - were seized, with a retail value of more than six million euros.