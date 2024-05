Wedding & Zidane: Lienhart’s special relationship

Philipp Lienhart is doing well again after his injury break! On May 24, he married his longtime girlfriend Cornelia, who once accompanied him to Real Madrid, in his hometown of Lilienfeld. And above all, he is pain-free again and can train fully with the team in Windischgarsten. Read the next part of our EURO series to find out why the defender has a special relationship with Zinédine Zidane.