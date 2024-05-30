Swiatek criticizes heckler at French Open!

It was "hard to accept", said the world number one Swiatek and explained: "This is serious for us. We fight our whole lives to get better and better." She hoped "that you still like me", Swiatek said to the audience, because French fans could sometimes "pick out players they don't like and then boo them. But I love you guys and I always love playing here. So let's keep it going." There was mainly applause from the stands for these statements.