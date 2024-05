How often should you empty your letterbox?

Since the invention of electronic mail, the physical letterbox in or in front of our homes has become the exclusive bearer of bad news - be it bills of all kinds, fines for speeding or missed tax payments, advertisements or announcements of club concerts. And if in earlier times the occasional handwritten letter or postcard from a vacation (even if it only contained the words "The weather is nice and the food is good - best wishes, Wolfi") brightened up the recipient's mood among all this bad news, anything handwritten and personal can no longer be found in today's letterboxes.