Dolls to paint for brave little patients

Neue Heimat Tirol won as a sponsor

The "Freunde der Kinderklinik Innsbruck" association, which has been supporting families with seriously ill children since 2015 and has been cooperating with "Netzwerk Tirol hilft" since 2023, was able to secure Neue Heimat Tirol (NHT) as a sponsor. The non-profit housing developer is celebrating its 85th anniversary this year. "Instead of spending a lot of money on a birthday party, we decided to support a social project," say the two NHT managing directors Markus Pollo and Johannes Tratter, explaining further: "We both had children in our family who had to endure long hospital stays."