Graz commuters are in for congested times

Graz is already known as a traffic jam capital - now the next bottleneck is forming in the middle of the city center. Elisabethstraße and Maiffredygasse are being rebuilt almost simultaneously. "Commuters don't understand what's going on here in Graz at all," says Peter Amreich. As chairman of the Austrian Commuter Initiative, he knows all about the frustration caused by the many hours lost in traffic jams. He says: "Commuting time is life time."