70 submissions: Award for Tyrolean craftspeople

Five-member jury had to evaluate 70 projects

More than 70 projects were submitted to the five-member jury. There were proud winners in four categories. Peter Bucher Platten-Manufaktur from Fieberbrunn won in the "Sustainability and Regionality" category with its pilot project "Sollingerplatte". The slab is characterized by the fact that it is highly storm and hail resistant, has a lifespan of 300 years and is 100 percent recyclable.